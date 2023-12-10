Connect with us

News

Texas Democrats Congratulate Houston Mayor-elect John Whitmire

Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa issued the following statement on Houston Mayor-elect John Whitmire’s victory

Published

John Whitmire
John Whitmire

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa issued the following statement on Houston Mayor-elect John Whitmire’s victory: 

“It is my honor to congratulate John Whitmire as the next Mayor of Houston. With his legacy as the longest-serving member of the Texas Senate, I am confident Mayor-elect Whitmire is prepared to lead Houston – and Houston’s working families will be well-served under his leadership. We look forward to continuing a strong working relationship with the Houston mayor’s office to advance the issues that will improve the lives of Houston residents for generations to come.

“The people of Houston were blessed to have two strong Democrats to choose from in the runoff election, and we likewise congratulate Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee on a strong mayoral campaign and her enduring legacy of distinguished service to Houstonians, Texans, and Americans alike. 

A healthy democracy requires strong candidates and lively debate about how best to make our communities better, and we are grateful to both of these strong Houston Democrats for upholding the sacred values of our system of government.”

NOTE:  At press time, Whitmire was leading with 64% of the vote.

