Black Business: Emperors Cut Cigars 

Emperors Cut Cigars

Honoring the Tuskegee Airmen, Emperors Cut Cigars presents the Red Tail Series, four premium cigars that embody the courage and bravery of these American heroes. Each cigar is meticulously crafted with aged Nicaraguan tobacco, resulting in a medium-bodied cigar with notes of roasted coffee, dark chocolate, and subtle spice. The Red Tail Series comes in four different sizes: Robusto, Toro, Corona Gorda, and Churchill, making it the perfect gift for any cigar lover. Visit the website to shop for your cigar lover.

https://emperors-cut.com/ email: customerservice@emperors-cut.com