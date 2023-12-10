Connect with us

Superb Woman: LaTrischa Miles

LaTrischa Miles
LaTrischa Miles

LaTrischa Miles, BBA, CHW, is the manager of the Peer Treatment Adherence Program at the Kansas City CARE Health Center. She has almost 20 years’ of experience in HIV services, and she is nationally recognized with expertise in training, supervision, advocacy, treatment adherence, and community education. She served as Chair of the Kansas City Ryan White Planning Council, she also has served on local, regional, and national quality management committees to improve HIV care and treatment services. She is one of 28 co-founders of the U.S. Positive Women’s Network (PWN) and is a current Board Co-Chair. Ms. Miles is the founder and President of GRACE of Greater Kansas City, a Women’s monthly support group for women of faith with HIV.

