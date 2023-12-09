Black Business: SUNNY&TED

SUNNY&TED provides holiday home goods featuring Santa, Mrs. Claus, and The Nutcracker Crew, in beautiful shades of brown so that Black families can enjoy Christmas and the holidays with home goods that look like their loved ones. Jasmine, the owner at SUNNY&TED, hopes that you will see yourself or your loved one in these mugs and enjoy your favorite drink while making memories together. Visit the website and shop.
Spotlight Story
Lābb Alifíque® was created by LaJontee’ Ware, a Board Certified Nurse Anesthetist and Double Board Certified Primary Care and Acute Care Pediatric Nurse Practitioner....
Spotlight Story
Focus& Frame Eyewear allows those who require prescription glasses and those whomay not get a framed look. They are a company that believes eyewear...
Spotlight Story
V.I.P LIPPY is an inspirational lipstick brand designed for women who love clean beauty and a dose of hope and encouragement infused into their...
Spotlight Story
Meet Psyche and Vontoba Terry the creators of Urban Hydration a better looking, better smelling, better formulated, better for you, sustainable brand of ultra-hydrating...