Black Business: SUNNY&TED

SUNNY&TED provides holiday home goods featuring Santa, Mrs. Claus, and The Nutcracker Crew, in beautiful shades of brown so that Black families can enjoy Christmas and the holidays with home goods that look like their loved ones. Jasmine, the owner at SUNNY&TED, hopes that you will see yourself or your loved one in these mugs and enjoy your favorite drink while making memories together. Visit the website and shop.

https://sunnyandted.com/ email: hello@sunnyandted.com

