BIG MAMA SAID: One falsehood spoils a thousand truths!

From her weathered back porch, the resonance of Lucille “Big Mama” Allen’s words continues to echo, a timeless testament to her enduring influence in our lives. Despite her humble six-grade education, Big Mama’s wisdom transcended academic credentials, embodying values that still serve as a guiding light for scholars and laymen alike. Today’s lesson was sparked by a so-called close friend’s action to look good and present the other person as the problem.

Big Mama’s teachings were rooted in an unwavering commitment to truth. She knew that falsehoods, once allowed to fester, could irreversibly tarnish the fabric of society, perpetuating rumors and foster dangerous stereotypes. From her porch, she preached that ‘other people’s experiences are best heard from the horse’s mouth,’ a mantra reminding us to seek authenticity amidst a world filled with misinformation. Do we really need to continue to believe things like false election theft stories, etc. anymore?

Her porch was more than a physical space; it was a think tank where life lessons were disseminated freely. Today, as we face challenges in governance, Big Mama’s lessons are more pertinent than ever. She taught us to create socially correct organizational value statements, setting the tone for transparency and integrity. Big Mama insisted on rules that acted as guardians for all, not just a select few, preventing the abuse of power that gives rise to falsehoods. Do need to continue to destroy and minimize those who bring truth to our governance and allow the Okie-Doke agents rule over culturally competent stakeholders?

Moreover, she believed in servant leadership, urging everyone to have the autonomy to enforce truth without fear of retaliation. Big Mama’s pillars for preventing falsehoods from dominating governance resonate today, offering a blueprint for a more just and honest society. So what kind of leadership do you want in the White House” today?

As we remember Big Mama, let us take up her challenge: to embody these principles in our daily lives, fostering a world where the pursuit of truth prevails over the allure of false power.

ADVERTISEMENT

In doing so, we honor our elders’ legacy, ensuring that authentic wisdom continues to shape generations to come.

Please email your feedback to me at Terryallenpr@gmail.com

Terry Allen is an NABJ award- winning Journalist, DEI expert, PR professional and founder of the charity – Vice President at FocusPR, Founder of City Men Cook and Dallas Chapter President of NBPRS.org