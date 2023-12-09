Connect with us

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dr. Rosalind Osgood

Published

Dr. Rosalind Osgood
Dr. Rosalind Osgood

Dr. Rosalind Osgood is a member of the Florida Senate, representing District 32. A former Broward County School Board member, she attended Florida A&M University where she was a member of the Rattler Basketball Team. She received her Bachelors, Masters, and DPA degrees from Nova Southeastern
University and a Master of Divinity from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. Dr. Osgood was the 1st Female Chaplain for the City of Fort Lauderdale Police Department, and she is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Zeta Rho Omega Chapter and the Fort Lauderdale (FL) Chapter of Links, Incorporated.

