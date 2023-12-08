International Ladies of Purpose Conference set for Puerto Rico

The Millionaire Mindset lands in Ponce, Puerto February 1-5, 2024, with the arrival of the International Ladies of Purpose (ILP) Health, Wellness and Business Development Retreat! The exclusive business getaway for female entrepreneurs will take place at the Aloft Ponce located at Carr. #2, Av. Santiago de los Caballeros, Ponce, 00717, Puerto Rico.

The conference consists of five days of inspiring, energizing and transformational workshops, panel discussions, one-on-one career coaching and more. Attendees will learn the true secrets of business success as outlined in the national and international bestseller “Think and Grow Rich!”

“This is going to be a life-changing conference for the women in attendance,” said ILP Founder Dawn Fobbs, CPC, CPE and Independent Entrepreneur since 1996. “The principles we will focus on during our time in Puerto Rico include knowing what your personal desires are, going the extra mile to keep clients coming back and working with the cosmic habit force.

“Our ladies will leave the conference empowered and assured of their ability and equipped with the practical tools to take their business to their desired levels of success.”

The inspiration for the ladies’ travel group came to Fobbs in 2022 as she reflected on her time as a Leadership Mentor with the Napoleon Hill Foundation. As the height of COVID neared its end, she decided it was time to get back on the road to leadership!

Soon, she had assembled a group of like-minded women travel enthusiasts and businesswomen who realized there was a bigger calling for the organization.

“I decided to turn our group into a non-profit; so, we could use this as an opportunity not only to expose women of all ages and ethnic backgrounds to various parts of the world but also help them to grow their businesses, expand their sphere of influence, and to elevate one another through service, education and self-care. We all know that when you step outside your normal surroundings, you’re able to change your mindset,” explained Fobbs.

The International Ladies of Purpose Retreat is comprised of sessions on Vision Planning to Your Millions, Building Your Million Dollar Speaker Empire, Grant Writing, Acquiring State and Federal Contracts, Obtaining Business Certifications, Steps to Fulfill Your Higher Purpose, Create Your Individual Formula for Success, Real Estate Investment for Future Millionaires and Retraining Your Brain for Success.

The retreat will also feature innovative music programming, signature brand amenities, fun and modern surroundings, welcome and departure celebrations, Mastermind Sessions and coordinated island adventures following sessions each day.

“This conference is the first of many to come,” concludes Fobbs. “We have our calendar planned through 2026. We are committed to helping women of all ages, backgrounds and stages of their careers realize their full potential and desire whether they are transitioning from a 9 to 5 as first-time entrepreneurs or well-established business owners looking to elevate themselves and their businesses to the next level, this conference will propel them forward to new and greater heights!”

Reservations are now open for the 2024 International Ladies of Purpose Health, Wellness and Business Development Retreat and are limited to 36 participants.

For more information, Dawn Fobbs at 832-885-2261 or via email at internationalladiesofpurpose@gmail.com.