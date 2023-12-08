Denton Black Film Festival to Kick Off 10th Anniversary Celebrating Local Media & Filmmakers

WHAT: In honor of its 10th anniversary, the Denton Black Film Festival Media & Film Mixer will celebrate local media professionals and filmmakers as well as offer a “sneak preview” to this the 2024 festival.

The event includes an expert panel discussion on the intersectionality of media, film and the black experience and a preview of 2024 DBFF feature films, including documentary of American Poet and Writer Nikki Giovanni.

WHO: Join our honorary hosts Cheryl Smith, an award-winning journalist and publisher, I Messenger News Group, including the Texas Metro News; Aria Bell, veteran music and entertainment reporter for Blavity.com; Vicki Meek, nationally renowned artist, curator and culture critic; Jim Austin, one of DFW’s prolific entrepreneurs, event promoters and founder of Austin Company Commercial Real Estate; DeMarcus Bailey, award-winning writer, producer and director of JF Bailey Films; Dessie Brown, entrepreneur, celebrity/athlete manager, and lifestyle marketing influencer.

WHEN: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., December 10, 2023

WHERE: Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E Hickory St, Denton, TX

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Please note that this is a complimentary ticketed event, but we have limited space available. To secure your spot, please RSVP at your earliest convenience here: https://dbffmixer.eventbrite.com/.

About Denton Black Film Festival:

The Denton Black Film Festival was created to address under-representation in film and media by giving Black stories an audience and Black creatives a platform. The festival has expanded to the Denton Black Film Festival Institute and serves filmmakers and creatives of all backgrounds – creating immersive cultural experiences for more than 10,000 attendees. Learn more at dentonbff.com/film-festival.

CONTACT:

Neil Foote Denton Black Film Festival neil@neilfoote.com

