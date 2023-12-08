Connect with us

Black Business: Lābb Alifíque®

Lābb Alifíque®

Lābb Alifíque® was created by LaJontee’ Ware, a Board Certified Nurse Anesthetist and Double Board Certified Primary Care and Acute Care Pediatric Nurse Practitioner. They provide customized aesthetic solutions in a modern environment to meet your cosmetic goals. They offer complimentary consultations to discuss your aesthetic goals with their treatments utilizing the latest techniques and their safety pledge. Visit the website to explore their services and book appointments.

https://labbalifique.com/ email: info@labbalifique.com (214) 838-6570, 1811 Greenville Ave, Bldg. 100, Suite 24 Dallas inside of Salon Society Suites

