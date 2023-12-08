Superb Woman: Chunnika Hodges

Chunnika Hodges received Bachelor and Masters degrees from the University of Phoenix and she studied social work at Henry Ford College. became involved in HIV advocacy in 2006. She started as a member of the Ryan White Part D Community Advisory Board for Southeastern Michigan. She co-founded For the Love of H.E.R., a bi-monthly podcast exploring the lives of Black women and girls through an intersectional lens and featuring interviews with phenomenal women impacting the community. Her mission is to break the cycle of stigma by promoting education and awareness of HIV, dispelling HIV myths and misinformation, sharing her story of life after diagnosis, and encouraging people to believe that there is life after diagnosis!
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Dr. Rosalind Osgood is a member of the Florida Senate, representing District 32. A former Broward County School Board member, she attended Florida A&M...
Superb Woman
Venita Ray is a social justice movement strategist. The Founder of Venita Ray Consulting, she served as a commissioner of the Houston Archaeological and...
Superb Woman
Sheri Crosby Wheeler is executive co-chair and membership management and engagement chair of The Village Giving Circle at TXWF. A founding member of the...
Superb Woman
Dr. Ratonia Runnels is an Associate Professor, Field Instruction Program Coordinator, and Phi Alpha Co-Adviser at Texas Woman’s University. She is also the current...