Superb Woman: Chunnika Hodges

Chunnika Hodges

Chunnika Hodges received Bachelor and Masters degrees from the University of Phoenix and she studied social work at Henry Ford College. became involved in HIV advocacy in 2006. She started as a member of the Ryan White Part D Community Advisory Board for Southeastern Michigan. She co-founded For the Love of H.E.R., a bi-monthly podcast exploring the lives of Black women and girls through an intersectional lens and featuring interviews with phenomenal women impacting the community. Her mission is to break the cycle of stigma by promoting education and awareness of HIV, dispelling HIV myths and misinformation, sharing her story of life after diagnosis, and encouraging people to believe that there is life after diagnosis!