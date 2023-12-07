MY TRUTH: Dear…

Those who are in the giving mood.

Credit: https://www.pexels.com/

Thanks.

You are appreciated!

For many, this is the best time of year.

People seem to be smiling more and there are fewer grinches on the highways and byways, some of the time.

I love seeing and participating in all of the giving, sharing, donating, and displays of conditional love.

Unfortunately, the good feelings don’t last forever and everyone does not get into the mood.

Yes, there will still be murders, kidnappings, rapes, beatings and robberies.

Which brings me to my truth.

I’ve had this feeling that while there is the capitalistic streak that is partly responsible for folks getting into the holiday season, there’s also a need to feel warm and fuzzy, to escape the bad things in life.

There’s something about walking into an establishment and hearing “Silent Night” by the Temptations, “This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway, The Whispers or Chris Brown, or “My Gift to You” by Alexander O’Neal, to name a few.

Then there are all the movies, “Best Man Holiday,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” The Last Christmas,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,“ and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

The holiday season is good for bringing families together multiple times and not just for funerals.

So who wouldn’t want to prolong the season? Now just think for a minute.

Have you ever seen little children walking around the neighborhood in boots or what you would describe as winter clothes on a hot summer day?

Well, guess what?

What they are wearing may be all they have. People are not as generous during the other three quarters of the year as they are in the last quarter.

Also, when there are clothing drives, you hear about coats, gloves, socks, and the like — never shorts, swimsuits, flip-flops, or even tee shirts.

Yes, the giving does slow down, usually after the first week of the new year —some will go back to being grumpy or are just not thinking about the less fortunate because they have bills to pay and a life to live.

I implore you to make the holiday spirit last year round, as some organizations have attempted to do with their monthly drives; realizing that we must take care of the least of us, and there is always someone in need.

People are in need and not just during Giving Thanks Day, Hanukkah, Christmas, or Kwanzaa.

And while we are passing out gifts or needy items; let’s give the gifts of compassion, grace, love, peace, and yes, soul!