50 YEARS OF SERVICE AT PARKLAND

Gwendolyn, Shonedra, Shantrell and Glenda Redd (seated)

By Shonedra Redd

Transitioning into retirement after 50 years of servant leadership within an organization can pose itself as a challenge.

Glenda Redd, however, has chosen to view the next stage of her life as an opportunity to serve, give back to her community, and to devote more time doing God’s work through her future endeavors.

In 1972, vocational careers were recommended for high school graduates. So Glenda believed becoming a Data Processing Clerk was her only option due to affordability. Coincidently, she was approached by a neighbor who was working as a nurse at Parkland Hospital.

Promoting diversity, she sought to recruit Glenda and her friends urging them to apply for X-Ray school. She was the only one to apply and was accepted into the two-year program.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1974, she completed the training program and became a Radiologic Technologist.

She believed establishing a career would be a stepping stone in paying for college as she aspired to become a lawyer.

Glenda would marry Jerry Redd in 1975, and the following year while working full time at the hospital, would pursue her interests in law by volunteering at Dallas Legal Aid.

Meanwhile she also dedicated her time to pursue an associates degree at El Centro College and she was on her way to becoming a Legal Assistant.

Glenda Redd with Crystal Harrison, Radiology Department Director

A lawyer in the office was so impressed with Glenda and her potential that he was willing to pay for her to attend law school at Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law. Working diligently to pursue her goals, a setback arose when she was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, a chronic disease that causes inflammation and irritation of the digestive tract. Complications from the disease caused her to forgo her dream of law school due to being able to only focus on her health and her full-time job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although she would not re- turn to the field of law, she would complete her associates degree in 1979. An adjustment in life’s trajetory, she would be promoted and would become an In-Service Instructor(educator) at Parkland for X-Ray technology providers.

In this position she would implement orientation for new employees in the Radiology department and make sure the department followed regulatory standards. Glenda would continue to advance in her career as she would transition to become an In-Service Instructor for the Quality Management Department

The time spent in this department would include responsibilities such as: quality controls of equipment, performance improvement activities, and a focus on meeting the Joint Commission Standards(the accrediting body of hospital standards).

During her tenure in this position, Parkland Hospital would meet these standards every year and would be recognized for improvement activities within the hospital setting.

A proven leader in her position, she would also manage her three young girls at home while in 1989 completing her Bachelor of Science Degree in Continuing Education in a hospital setting from the University of Texas Allied School of Health. She also completed her Master’s degree in 1999, the same year her eldest daughter would graduate from high school.

ADVERTISEMENT

Glenda used her expertise and wisdom to promote the profession. She is a founding member of the North Texas Radiologic Technologist Society(NTRTS), which provides continuing education for technologists in North Texas.

Every year, the organization hosts a luncheon, the Top 25, recognizing the outstanding work of technologists in their respective hospitals and communities.

Glenda said she prides herself in being what others have been for her, a mentor, “I am most proud of impacting the lives of upcoming technologists through educational means, encouragement, and by assisting them in being their best selves.”

In 2012, Redd was recognized by her peers when selected as a Top 25 honoree. The accolades would not end there as she would also be awarded the Living Legend Award in 2014, for making significant contributions in the field of Radiology.

Her husband, Jerry and mother, Ruby Collins, along with her daughters, Shonedra, Shantrell, and Gwendolyn would join in the celebration of recognizing a woman who has also made such an impact in their own lives.

In an interview with WFAA, James Collins, a co-worker and friend said that Glenda Redd was an “anomaly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Glenda moved from Quality Management, spending her last 13 years renewing her focus on her first love, Radiology. She continued in this educator position until her retirement. When asked about her decision to retire, she said, she “felt like God was calling her to make a different contribution.”

She expressed that working for 50 years at Parkland had provided her the opportunity to be financially stable and that she would use the next 50 to do “His work.”

Glenda’s longevity to her career is admirable and her ded- ication commendable. The Department of Labor reports that the average individual changes jobs five to seven times during life’s career stages.

Everything from lack of growth opportunities and livable wages are cited as causes but for Glenda, there were no complaints.

With a smile on her face, her response to queries about why she worked so long in one place, for 50 years, she responded, “Why leave a good thing?”