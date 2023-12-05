Joy Sparrow

Joy Sparrow was born March 7, 1963, in Wichita Falls, Texas to Janet Olivia Sparrow and Johnny Wise-Sparrow. Joy lived and raised her family with Demetrius Wiley in Pittsburgh, PA before moving to Dallas, Texas. She left behind cherished memories of a life well-lived. Like her name, she embodied the essence of joy and kindness that could be felt by anyone who crossed her path. A fun-loving spirit, Joy’s smile lit up every room she entered. Her sweetness and caring nature endeared her to all who were fortunate enough to know her. Whether through a comforting word or a warm smile, she touched the hearts of many.

Joy was not only hardworking but also remarkably selfless. Her acts of kindness knew no bounds, as she made a positive impact on the lives of others. Friends and family could always count on her unwavering support and love. Ambitious and determined, Joy pursued her dreams with passion. Her commitment to excellence in her career as a Claims Processor served as an inspiration to those around her. You could catch Joy dancing anytime of the day. In her downtime, she conquered solitaire while gracefully sipping wine, turning a solo card game into a one-woman show! There is nothing in this world that Joy loved more than her children whom she adored.

Joy is survived by her children Julian, Charity, Jonathan, and Faythe; grandchildren, Jaymir, Jaque, Jaylin, Zariah, Zori, Robynn, Paris, Jordyn and great grandchild, Yariyah. May Joy Sparrow’s vibrant spirit and the warmth of her heart continue to shine in the memories of those who were fortunate to share in her beautiful journey.