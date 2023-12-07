Black Business: Focus & Frame Eyewear

Connect with us

Focus& Frame Eyewear allows those who require prescription glasses and those whomay not get a framed look. They are a company that believes eyewear can beused to highlight the many qualities of you express frame by frame. Focus &Frame carry glasses in a range from conservative and witty to eclectic andplayful to suit anyone’s moment of expression; without breaking the bank.Check out the website to shop your style, sign up for the newsletter, and get 10%off. 

https://focusandframeeyewear.com/ email: support@focusandframeeyewear.com (469) 900-7128

