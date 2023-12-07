Superb Woman: Venita Ray

Venita Ray

Venita Ray is a social justice movement strategist. The Founder of Venita Ray Consulting, she served as a commissioner of the Houston Archaeological and Historical Commission and a Member of the Houston Area HIV Services Ryan White Planning Council. She has more than four decades of working with the nonprofit and private sectors in underserved and marginalized communities. Venita served as the co-executive director of the Positive Women’s Network-USA (PWN-USA), a national membership organization for women living with HIV, from 2019-2022. She attended American University, Washington College of Law and also served as the public policy manager for Legacy, a federally qualified health center in Houston, TX