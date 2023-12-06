Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Survey: PVAMU No. 1 Texas HBCU, fifth-best value university in state

A new ranking from financial technology company SmartAsset states what residents of “The Hill” have been saying for eons: that Prairie View A&M University is the No. 1 HBCU in the state of Texas. But the tech company’s accolades for PVAMU didn’t stop there.

Published

By Aswad Walker

A new ranking from financial technology company SmartAsset states what residents of “The Hill” have been saying for eons: that Prairie View A&M University is the No. 1 HBCU in the state of Texas. But the tech company’s accolades for PVAMU didn’t stop there.

According to SmartAsset, PVAMU is also the fifth-best-value university in the entire Lone Star State. The only Texas schools ranked above PVAMU were Rice University, the University of Texas at Austin, the University of Houston, and the University of Texas at Dallas.

Prairie View A&M University’s Roy G. Perry College of Engineering complex. (Courtesy: PVAMU)

PVAMU alumni stand in solid agreement with this recent assessment.

“PVAMU is a family,” said alumna Sharifa Jones Rankins. “I felt supported by my teachers, they have great degree programs, I’ve met some of my best friends there, and attended some of the best parties. PVAMU has a good balance of fun and education, which makes for a very good college experience.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rankin was not alone in offering up praise for Prairie View.

“For me and so many others, PV is a place where you can feel like you’re home because from the administration, instructors, coaches, staff and student body you’re treated like family,” said alumnus James M. Sherrod. “The school epitomizes the phrase ‘To whom much is given, much is required.’ Prairie View’s true legacy is that it ‘produces productive people.”

SmartAsset determines its best-value colleges and universities by looking at tuition, student living costs, scholarship and grant offerings, student retention rate, and the starting salary for new graduates.

With an average scholarship and grant offering just over $10,000 and tuition just over $12,000, the median starting salary for PVAMU graduates is around $62,000.

As one current PVAMU student said: “What does Prairie View have that Texas Southern University doesn’t? The No. 1 HBCU in Texas ranking. YOU KNOW!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The no. 1 best-value university on SmartAsset’s list nationwide is the California Institute of Technology. Nationwide, PVAMU is one of two HBCUs listed. The other is Savannah State University in Georgia.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

State Rep. Ron Reynolds State Rep. Ron Reynolds

News

TEXAS STATE REPRESENTATIVES AND LEGAL ADVOCATES HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE TO DISCUSS DEMAND LETTER SENT TO GOV. ABBOTT ON LACK OF HBCU FUNDING

Following a demand letter calling on Texas Governor Greg Abbott to address the disparity in Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) funding, Texas State...

17 hours ago
Alcorn-Fred-McNair Alcorn-Fred-McNair

Sports

Fred McNair, Chennis Berry among top candidates for Texas Southern job

BY KENDRICK MARSHALL Texas Southern has narrowed the search for its next football coach to four candidates and hopes to fill the position before the...

17 hours ago
Rattlers capture first SWAC Championship in 35-14 win versus Prairie View A&M Rattlers capture first SWAC Championship in 35-14 win versus Prairie View A&M

News

Rattlers capture first SWAC Championship in 35-14 win versus Prairie View A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida A&M used an explosive 229-yard output on the ground, including 113 yards from Terrell Jennings, and four rushing touchdowns to...

4 days ago

News

Southern brings lead to 26 over Grambling in 50th Annual Bayou Classic

By Brandon KingHBCUSports.com The 50th edition of the Bayou Classic did not disappoint. Southern got out to a three- score lead and was able...

5 days ago
Advertisement