Mogul Byron Allen And Al Sharpton Make Up After Accusations And Lawsuit: Sharpton Gets TheGrio’s Justice Icon Award

By Ann Brown

The Rev. Al Sharpton (L) and Byron Allen at theGrio Awards, Nov. 25, 2023. / (Photo Instagram screenshot, @real_sharpton)

There was a time in 2015 when media mogul Byron Allen and civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton were at odds. But it seems the dispute has been resolved as Sharpton was recently honored by theGrio news platform, which Allen owns.

In 2015, a federal judge ruled to reopen the $20 billion racial discrimination lawsuit filed by Allen’s Entertainment Studios Networks, Inc. and the National Association of African-American Owned Media (NAAAOM) against Sharpton’s National Action Network, Comcast, and Time Warner Cable, The Wrap reported.

The National Action Network is a not-for-profit, civil rights organization founded by Sharpton in New York City in early 1991.

The lawsuit alleged that the defendants, including Comcast and Time Warner Cable, blocked equal access for Black-owned networks. It claimed that these groups collaborated to create an illusion of diversity while keeping 100 percent Black-owned networks out of the media landscape. The suit further asserts that payments were made to civil rights groups, such as Sharpton’s, to support Comcast’s acquisition of NBC-Universal while refusing to do business with African-American-owned media companies.

Fast forward to 2023, and the lawsuit, which morphed into a battle between Allen and Comcast, with Comcast deciding to settle in 2020 the $10 billion action Allen had taken, seems to be water under the bridge for Allen and Sharpton.

Allen’s theGrio Awards honored the Rev. Al Sharpton on Nov. 25 with the Justice Icon Award at the nationally televised Byron Allen Presents theGrio Awards. The award acknowledges Sharpton’s five decades of work advancing civil rights and social justice.

Al Sharpton tweeted, “Truly humbled to receive the 2023 Justice Icon Award at The 2nd Annual Grio Awards. A heartfelt thank you to Byron Allen, @theGrio, John Legend, Spike Lee, Nick Cannon, and everyone who believes in the power of justice. Thank you to any and everyone who ever believed in me.”

The Rev. Al Sharpton (L) and Byron Allen at theGrio Awards, Nov. 25, 2023. (Photo Instagram screenshot, @real_sharpton)

