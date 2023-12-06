Radio Icon Lynn Briggs Merges Talent, Experience to Develop Next Generation of Broadcast Pros

Lynn Briggs undoubtedly has one of the most recognizable voices in radio. Having graced the airwaves in the Dallas/Fort Worth market for 10 years at V103 and ultimately landing on Smooth Jazz 107.5 The Oasis, her velvet voice is synonymous with class and style.

In 2022, Briggs decided to use her wealth of experience and knowledge to shape the next generation of broadcasting superstars with the launch of The Merge Project and Merge Media Academy.

“After decades of working in media as an on-air personality, program director, sales executive, mentor and teacher, Merge was a natural evolution for me,” Briggs said. “To be able to empower our students by sharing what I have learned throughout the many facets of this business and walk them into tangible careers is powerful, and I am beyond grateful to be at this point where I can help shape the best and brightest and give back to an industry that has given me so much over the course of my life.”

The Merge Academy celebrated 100% enrollment for its inaugural 2023-2024 session! The program provides students with a comprehensive introduction to the dynamic world of digital media where they explore the fundamental concepts, theories, and practical skills necessary to navigate and succeed in the ever-evolving field of digital media.

Briggs added, “Through hands-on projects and independent study, our students learn to apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios, foster critical thinking, problem-solving, and develop effective communication skills. They also explore the ethical and legal considerations surrounding digital media, including copyright, privacy, and digital citizenship.

“By the end of the program, students will have developed a solid foundation in digital media, enabling them to create compelling visual, auditory, and interactive content for various platforms.”

The 10-month Digital Media Program is a completely online curriculum designed to equip students with the knowledge, tools, and real-world experience necessary to become successful content creators.

It offers a wide variety of modules, including video production, social media management, digital marketing, podcasting, and more.

For more information on the Merge Media Academy and the 2024-2025 session, visit www.themergepro.com or email info@themergepro.com.

