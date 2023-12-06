Connect with us

Black Business: V.I.P. Lippy

V.I.P. Lippy

V.I.P LIPPY is an inspirational lipstick brand designed for women who love clean beauty and a dose of hope and encouragement infused into their everyday lives as they become the best version of themselves. Dr. Dami Babaniji is the creator of the V.I.P. Lippy and she hopes to inspire YOU to reveal your inner beauty while enhancing your natural outer beauty. Visit the website and find your lipstick will inspire you.

https://www.viplippy.com/ email: shop@viplippy.com 5605 FM 423 Ste. 500-165 , Frisco

