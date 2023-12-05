Tyrese Maxey Foundation Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday Toy Drive, Spreading Joy Across Dallas and Philadelphia 

Join the Tyrese Maxey Foundation this holiday season for its 3rd Annual Holiday Toy Drive through Dec. 14 benefiting the children of Children’s Health Dallas and the Philadelphia Housing Authority.

As the holiday’s slowly approaches, the Tyrese Maxey Foundation is putting a bow on 2023 with its third annual multi-city Holiday Toy Drive for the month of December. From Dec. 1 to Dec. 14, the foundation invites the community to join the cause this year by donating a new and unused toy at any local participating donation location.

Donationlocations can be found at selected DFW Chili’s Sports Bar and Grill Restaurants, DTLR Storefronts, Principle Volkswagen GrapeVine, and Texas Roadshow Mansville.

All toys collected will be donated directly to the patients at Children’s Health Dallas and the Philadelphia Housing Authority.

Tyrese Maxey Foundation and the Maxey family will host Give Day toy drop-offs on Dec. 15 at Children’s Health Hospital participating located at 1935 Medical District Drive, Dallas, TX 75207. The foundation will follow up with another Give Day Drop-off in Philadelphia. Tyrese Maxey will not be present at the Children’s Health Dallas toy drop off, but will be present at the Philadelphia’s toy drop-off.

Want to become involved? Donate a new and unused toy at any participating toy box donation location TODAY! To find a donation location near you, visit www.tyresemaxey.com/events.

Don’t forget, when you donate to take a picture at a donation location and use the #TMFToyDrive for a chance to be featured on the TMF Instagram story.

For ways to sponsor the foundation during the holidays, please contact denyse.maxey@maxlevels.com.

Established in 2021, the Tyrese Maxey Foundation is a non-for-profit organization based in Garland, Texas was founded on faith-based values and exists in order to strengthen the family and the community through our works, example and investment.

TMF’s goals are to provide youth with the necessary skills and support to become the next generation of leaders in the community, in the family and in the classroom.

Recognizing the life changing importance of family, faith and finances on your future success, TMF creates and supports programs that affirm and demonstrate a commitment to these values.