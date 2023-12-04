Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Cora Brooks

Published

Cora Brooks
Cora Brooks

Cora Lee Brooks was born to James A. Franklin & Ruby Lee Dunn, who preceded her in death. She was a Dallas native and attended Brooker T. Washington High School in Dallas, TX. She completed classes at El Centro College, and also obtained her Funeral Directors License in 1992. She worked for Dallas County Schools for over 25 years until her illness. 

She gave her life to Christ in 1981 and was a faithful member of Christ Holy Temple Church of God in Christ under the leadership of Superintendent Robert L. Nichols Sr. and First Lady Carolyn Nichols.  She continued being a faithful witness and joined the Full Gospel Holy Temple Church in August of 2016 and was faithful member until her death.

She leaves to cherish her memories to six children, Gwendolyn Harper (James), James T. Moss (Joann), Reginald Shoffner (Katherine), Fredrick D. Harris, Trina Nance (Richard), Sharonda Coleman (Jonathan), and a special God daughter, Yvonda Sanders (Julius). Her beloved sister Celestine Frye (Horace), Thelma K. Mosley, Babygirl Jasmine and two brothers, Aris Garfield, and Earnest L. McDonald.  21 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

IMANI KHAYYAM FOR NBC NEWS IMANI KHAYYAM FOR NBC NEWS

News

Jackson Police Reportedly Buried Another Black Man Without Telling His Family

A NEW REPORT STATES THAT MARRIO MOORE WAS BURIED IN THE SAME GRAVEYARD ON THE SAME DAY AS ANOTHER MAN WHO WAS ALSO KILLED...

3 hours ago
Ruth S. Lilly Ruth S. Lilly

Obits

Ruth S. Lilly (November 21, 1923 – October 30, 2023)

Lillian LaRue Shankle Lilly better known as Ruth Shankle Lilly, she was born November 21, 1923, to George and Alder Mae Shankle in Jasper,...

6 days ago
Mary D King Mary D King

Obits

Mary D King (1950 – 2023)

Mary Leroy King was born Dec 27, 1950 in Arthur City, TX.  She moved to Dallas, TX at an early age and attended Dallas...

November 27, 2023
Justice for BREONNA Justice for BREONNA

News

MISTRIAL DECLARED IN CIVIL RIGHTS TRIAL OF EX-OFFICER INVOLVED IN BREONNA TAYLOR’S DEATH

The jury was deadlocked on both counts against the former Louisville police officer who fired stray bullets during the raid that led to the...

November 21, 2023
Advertisement