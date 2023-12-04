Cora Brooks

Cora Lee Brooks was born to James A. Franklin & Ruby Lee Dunn, who preceded her in death. She was a Dallas native and attended Brooker T. Washington High School in Dallas, TX. She completed classes at El Centro College, and also obtained her Funeral Directors License in 1992. She worked for Dallas County Schools for over 25 years until her illness.

She gave her life to Christ in 1981 and was a faithful member of Christ Holy Temple Church of God in Christ under the leadership of Superintendent Robert L. Nichols Sr. and First Lady Carolyn Nichols. She continued being a faithful witness and joined the Full Gospel Holy Temple Church in August of 2016 and was faithful member until her death.

She leaves to cherish her memories to six children, Gwendolyn Harper (James), James T. Moss (Joann), Reginald Shoffner (Katherine), Fredrick D. Harris, Trina Nance (Richard), Sharonda Coleman (Jonathan), and a special God daughter, Yvonda Sanders (Julius). Her beloved sister Celestine Frye (Horace), Thelma K. Mosley, Babygirl Jasmine and two brothers, Aris Garfield, and Earnest L. McDonald. 21 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.