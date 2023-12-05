Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: URBAN HYDRATION

Published

URBAN HYDRATION Business Spotlight

Meet Psyche and Vontoba Terry the creators of Urban Hydration a better looking, better smelling, better formulated, better for you, sustainable brand of ultra-hydrating products for all. No more this for her and that for him. The world is more diverse than ever and Urban Hydration is the only brand that makes cross-cultural products responding to those diverse needs. Visit the website to shop the products and find a store near you.

https://www.urbanhydration.com/
email: customerlove@urbanhydration.com
5800 Granite Parkway Suite 100, Plano, TX

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Body by Mahogany Noire Body by Mahogany Noire

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Body by Mahogany Noire

Body by Mahogany Noire is a wholistic company, utilizing Organic and Natural ingredients for hand-blended products (Salt Scrubs, Sugar Scrubs, Body Butter, Face Oils,...

1 day ago
Serious Salads Serious Salads

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Serious Salads

Serious Salads is a food truck that offers Boba Tea, Snow ice, and Salads with a twist. You can even create your salad. They...

2 days ago
Movita Organics Movita Organics

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Movita Organics

Movita Organics is founded and brought to life by Tonya Lewis Lee with Robert Sires, John Pasmore, scientists, formulators, fulfillment team and web designers....

3 days ago
Neitly Vegan Sweets Neitly Vegan Sweets

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Neitly Vegan Sweets

Neitly Vegan Sweets is the brainchild of Laneit Jones, who embarked on this culinary journey driven by a personal struggle. Her quest began when...

4 days ago
Advertisement