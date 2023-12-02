Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Robert Dixon, Jr.

Published

Robert Dixon
Robert Dixon

Robert H. Dixon, Jr. was born January 21, 1937, to Robert and Pearline Dixon. He was one of five children born to this union. He attended school in the FWISD graduating high school from the prestigious I.M. Terrell. He attended college in California and North Texas. During his career he worked several jobs including General Dynamics and ending his career at Tarleton State University. He served his community as an ambassador for the Fort Worth Debutante Ball. He was active in his church at Concord Dallas prior to COVID serving on the scholarship committee.

He had one son Dexter that was born to his first union. He met Hazel and married her in 1991 gaining another son, Kevin, and a daughter, Tiffany. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. One special memory his grandson had is how he was always quick to give out nuggets of wisdom with love often refraining from chastising. He always reminded his grandkids that everything you have is only by the grace of God. During his final months he talked about his desire to see Jesus. He often would say, “I don’t want to be a burden” but we would always remind him he wasn’t a burden because we loved him and wanted to honor him by caring for him.

He departed this earth in the evening hours of November 27 surrounded by his family and love. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and two sisters. He leaves to cherish his memory his bride of 32 years, two sons, a daughter, their spouses, eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, a brother, a sister, several nieces and nephews, and a host of family and friends. 

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Faye Williams Barksdale Faye Williams Barksdale

Obits

Faye Williams Barksdale – Obituary

February 15, 1941 - November 12, 2023

7 hours ago
Ramona Queen Joyce Record Ramona Queen Joyce Record

Obits

Ramona “Queen” Joyce Record (October 20, 1970 ~ November 15, 2023 (age 53))

On November 15th, 2023, In Paris, Texas God called Ramona Joyce Record from her earthly labors to her eternal Heavenly rest, for we know...

2 days ago
Beverly Jo (Ellis) Lewis-Mitchell Beverly Jo (Ellis) Lewis-Mitchell

Obits

Beverly Jo (Ellis) Lewis-Mitchell (August 15, 1959 ~ November 17, 2023 (age 64))

Beverly Jo was Born on August 15, 1959 to Linnie V. Ellis. From a young age she loved and knew the love of family....

3 days ago
Mr. Robert Lee Foster Mr. Robert Lee Foster

Obits

Mr. Robert Lee Foster (February 21, 1947 – November 24, 2023)

Mr. Robert Lee Foster was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on February the 21st of 1947 to  Mr. Eddie D. Foster and Mrs. Bernice Collins...

4 days ago
Advertisement