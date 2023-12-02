Robert Dixon, Jr.

Robert Dixon

Robert H. Dixon, Jr. was born January 21, 1937, to Robert and Pearline Dixon. He was one of five children born to this union. He attended school in the FWISD graduating high school from the prestigious I.M. Terrell. He attended college in California and North Texas. During his career he worked several jobs including General Dynamics and ending his career at Tarleton State University. He served his community as an ambassador for the Fort Worth Debutante Ball. He was active in his church at Concord Dallas prior to COVID serving on the scholarship committee.

He had one son Dexter that was born to his first union. He met Hazel and married her in 1991 gaining another son, Kevin, and a daughter, Tiffany. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. One special memory his grandson had is how he was always quick to give out nuggets of wisdom with love often refraining from chastising. He always reminded his grandkids that everything you have is only by the grace of God. During his final months he talked about his desire to see Jesus. He often would say, “I don’t want to be a burden” but we would always remind him he wasn’t a burden because we loved him and wanted to honor him by caring for him.

He departed this earth in the evening hours of November 27 surrounded by his family and love. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and two sisters. He leaves to cherish his memory his bride of 32 years, two sons, a daughter, their spouses, eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, a brother, a sister, several nieces and nephews, and a host of family and friends.