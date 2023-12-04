Superb Woman: Lisa Johnson-Lett

Lisa Johnson-Lett is an entrusted Living Well peer supporter, mentor, educator, navigator, linkage-to-care Network Treatment Adherence and Prevention Specialist at the Living Well Outpatient Center (LWOC)- under AIDS Alabama in Birmingham. She currently serves in several capacities for: Positive Leadership Council (PLC), AIDS Alabama; Patient Advisory Board (PAB), UAB 1917 Clinic; Clinic Host- UAB 1917 Clinic; and Positive Women Network (PWN)-USA. Hailing from Queens, NY, she served 10 Years in the United States Armed Forces and holds a Bachelor of Professional Studies (BPS)- Human Services from the Audrey Cohen School of Human Services and Education and has Associate Degrees in human services and speech communication from Gadsden State Community College.
