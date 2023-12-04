Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Lisa Johnson-Lett

Published

Lisa Johnson Lett
Lisa Johnson Lett

Lisa Johnson-Lett is an entrusted Living Well peer supporter, mentor, educator, navigator, linkage-to-care Network Treatment Adherence and Prevention Specialist at the Living Well Outpatient Center (LWOC)- under AIDS Alabama in Birmingham. She currently serves in several capacities for: Positive Leadership Council (PLC), AIDS Alabama; Patient Advisory Board (PAB), UAB 1917 Clinic; Clinic Host- UAB 1917 Clinic; and Positive Women Network (PWN)-USA. Hailing from Queens, NY, she served 10 Years in the United States Armed Forces and holds a Bachelor of Professional Studies (BPS)- Human Services from the Audrey Cohen School of Human Services and Education and has Associate Degrees in human services and speech communication from Gadsden State Community College.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Dr. Ratonia Runnels Dr. Ratonia Runnels

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dr. Ratonia Runnels

Dr. Ratonia Runnels is an Associate Professor, Field Instruction Program Coordinator, and Phi Alpha Co-Adviser at Texas Woman’s University. She is also the current...

2 hours ago

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Raquel McFadden

Raquel McFadden serves as Coordinator V. She is a graduate of Tarleton State University with a degree in Social Work and has an extensive...

2 days ago
Debra Mars Debra Mars

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Debra Mars

Happy Birthday Diva Debra Mars! You are every woman and a real sisterfriend. Debra is an author (Death of a Fairy Tale), life coach,...

3 days ago
Yolanda Bell Yolanda Bell

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Yolanda Bell

Yolanda Bell is a graduate of Denton High School and went on to study at North Central Texas College and Texas Woman’s University. Yolanda...

4 days ago
Advertisement