Rattlers capture first SWAC Championship in 35-14 win versus Prairie View A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida A&M used an explosive 229-yard output on the ground, including 113 yards from Terrell Jennings, and four rushing touchdowns to pick up a 35-14 win against Prairie View A&M Saturday night in Bragg Memorial Stadium.

The Rattlers improved to 11-1 on the year, while the Panthers fell to 6-6.

Jennings led all Rattlers rushers with 113 yards and two touchdowns in the contest, picking up 6.6 yards per carry. Lelan Wilhoite also added 57 yards on the ground, averaging 7.1 yards per carry.

Marcus Riley hauled in five catches for 132 yards and one score. Kamari Young made his presence felt in the passing game, recording four receptions for 63 yards.

Javan Morgan showed out for the Florida A&M defense, recording five tackles and two interceptions. Deco Wilson added four tackles and one interception and Cherif Seye had 1.0 TFL and one sack in the win.

The Rattlers won the turnover battle in Saturday’s game, forcing three turnovers while avoiding any giveaways, with Florida A&M turning those takeaways into seven points. Florida A&M put together a big showing on the ground, racking up 229 rushing yards while averaging 5.6 yards per carry and out-rushing Prairie View A&M by 46 yards. Florida A&M converted on 41.7 percent of third-down attempts on the day.

Florida A&M’s defense held up against Prairie View A&M’s offense, giving up 274 total yards. The Rattlers defense disrupted the Prairie View A&M passing game on the way to pulling down three interceptions and breaking up four Panthers passes.

How It Happened

Florida A&M scored first with 10:41 remaining in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead.The Rattlers then followed with another score to grow the lead to 14-0.

Florida A&M continued to build its advantage, scoring again with 10:50 left in the second quarter to go ahead 21-0.The Rattlers kept building their lead after Prairie View A&M closed the gap to 21-14, scoring again to go up 28-14.

Florida A&M continued to build its lead, scoring again with 13:29 left in the fourth quarter to go ahead 35-14. Neither team scored again in the game.

Game Notes

Terrell Jennings named the Offensive MVP

Javan Morgan named the Defensive MVP

The Rattlers win gives them the nation’s longest home game winning streak at 20 games.

Florida A&M outgained Prairie View A&M 448-274, including a 219-91 advantage through the air.

Florida A&M won the turnover battle 3-0 after picking off three passes.

The Rattlers scored first with 10:41 remaining in the first quarter and never trailed the rest of the game on their way to victory.

Florida A&M had their highest scoring quarter in the first period, when they put up 14 points.

Florida A&M converted 5 of 12 third downs while Prairie View A&M was successful on 1 of 7.

Trey Wilhoit punted three times for the Rattlers with an average of 51.3 yards per punt.

Florida A&M went 1-for-2 on fourth down, converting on 50 percent of attempts.

The Rattlers took potential points off the board by forcing two turnovers on their own half of the field.

The Rattlers didn’t allow a sack in the contest.

Florida A&M won the time of possession battle 35:19 to 24:41.

The Rattlers ended the game on a high note, scoring 14 unanswered points to close out the contest.

Trazon Connley led the Panthers passing attack, completing seven of his 14 attempts for 91 yards with one interception.

Chris Herron led the Prairie View A&M rushing attack with 70 yards.

