Beverly Jo (Ellis) Lewis-Mitchell (August 15, 1959 ~ November 17, 2023 (age 64))

Beverly Jo was Born on August 15, 1959 to Linnie V. Ellis. From a young age she loved and knew the love of family. Being the fifth child, she was spoiled by Love and Care, so It was only Befitting that was also her Character.

She Lived for her Children, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and Her family In Totality. She was a Faithful Member of El Bethel Baptist Church, who is under the leadership of Rev. Randy McCarty. Beverly served as a Devoted Choir Member, but You could call Her a Worker Bee, because She was Everywhere the church needed her, and She Served in Love and Good Spirits.

Beverly Attended Southwestern Christian College in Terrell, Texas, where she received her Associates Degree and Played on the Women’s Basketball team.

Beverly was a Dedicated Employee at the Campbell Soup Company for over 12 wonderful years, until her health took a turn and she retired. Her personality and smile was truly missed at Campbell Soup.

She was an avid Dallas COWBOYS fan, oh how she Loved Them, you Could Call Her The Ultimate Fan!

Our Beloved Beverly, was Preceded in Transition by her Cherished Mother; Linnie V Ellis, four sisters, and brother; Melba Joyce Record (Ellis), Georgia Mae Washington ,Stacey Lanette Ellis ,Rita Faye Ellis, and Rickey Don Ellis, whose memories she carried until the day she was called home .

She Leaves to Cherish precious memories her husband; Van Authur Mitchell of Paris, TX, her son; Odreakus Lewis of Paris,TX, daughter; Kenyona Lewis of Paris, TX, sister; Linda Ruth Ellis-Maxwell (Terry) of Paris, TX, an aunt; Margret Ellis of Paris, TX, five grandchildren; Jayson Lewis of Amarillo, TX, Keyiaja Mitchell of Athens,TX, Dai’Syria Lewis of Paris,TX, Don’Nariya Sims of Paris, TX, Collin Johnson of Dallas, TX, three great-grandchildren; Jayven Lewis of Amarillo, TX, Cy’Zen and Key’Onii Dunson of Athens, TX, two special friends; Alicia Adeline of Paris, TX, and Sharon Shores of Paris,TX, and a plethora of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.