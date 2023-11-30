Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Mr. Robert Lee Foster (February 21, 1947 – November 24, 2023)

Published

Mr. Robert Lee Foster

Mr. Robert Lee Foster was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on February the 21st of 1947 to  Mr. Eddie D. Foster and Mrs. Bernice Collins Foster.  Together they raised two children, Robert Lee Foster and Ernestine Cole.

Introduced to Christ at an early age, he maintained his pursuit of the kingdom and became a member of the Universal Life Church and received his Credentials of Ministry in 2002. 

To know Mr. Robert Lee Foster, was to affectionately call him RL or just, Foster. He attended Dallas Public Schools District learning skills that would support him and his family over the years. He pursed a certificate from the International School for Professional Truck Driving and proudly graduated in 2002. RL wore many hats and did well as a professional carpenter, mechanic, and other trade work. 

Mr. Robert Lee Foster fathered three children; two daughters, Jacqueline D. Wright and Deborah Foster, and one son, Victor Foster. Mr. Robert also enjoyed the company of his 12 grandchildren and doted on his three great grandchildren.

Proceeding RL in death is his Father, Mr. Eddie D. Foster and Mother, Mrs. Bernice Collins Foster. He is leaving to cherish his memories with sister, Ernestine Cole; daughters, Jacqueline D. Wright and Deborah Foster; son, Victor Foster; nieces, nephews and a host of Family and a huge loving bunch of friends. When we remember you,  Mr. Robert Lee Foster, we will remember your warm smile and that great phrase, “I’m so HAPPY!”

ADVERTISEMENT

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Mr. Ezra Dion Lewis Mr. Ezra Dion Lewis

Obits

Mr. Ezra Dion Lewis (DECEMBER 22, 1967 – NOVEMBER 27, 2023)

Ezra Dion Lewis was born December 22, 1967, to Johnie and Evelyn Lewis in Helena, AR. He was a member of the Great Commission...

3 days ago
Janice Elaine Winkley Gore Janice Elaine Winkley Gore

Obits

Janice Elaine Winkley Gore (February 16, 1946 – November 17, 2023)

With profound sorrow and yet with a heart full of gratitude for a life exceptionally lived, we remember and honor Janice Elaine Winkley Gore,...

4 days ago
Eddie Mae Hicks Eddie Mae Hicks

Obits

Eddie Mae Hicks (July 30, 1935 – November 8, 2023)

Mrs. Eddie Mae (Person) Hicks was born on July 30, 1935, to Lillie and Dutch Person in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Eddie Mae accepted Christ...

4 days ago
Andre' Vincent Punch Andre' Vincent Punch

Obits

Andre’ Vincent Punch (1952 – 2023)

Andre’ Vincent Punch was born August 5, 1952 in Dallas, Texas to Wilford and Everine Punch, the first of two children. Andre’ accepted Christ...

7 days ago
Advertisement