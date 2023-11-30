Mr. Robert Lee Foster (February 21, 1947 – November 24, 2023)

Mr. Robert Lee Foster

Mr. Robert Lee Foster was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on February the 21st of 1947 to Mr. Eddie D. Foster and Mrs. Bernice Collins Foster. Together they raised two children, Robert Lee Foster and Ernestine Cole.

Introduced to Christ at an early age, he maintained his pursuit of the kingdom and became a member of the Universal Life Church and received his Credentials of Ministry in 2002.

To know Mr. Robert Lee Foster, was to affectionately call him RL or just, Foster. He attended Dallas Public Schools District learning skills that would support him and his family over the years. He pursed a certificate from the International School for Professional Truck Driving and proudly graduated in 2002. RL wore many hats and did well as a professional carpenter, mechanic, and other trade work.

Mr. Robert Lee Foster fathered three children; two daughters, Jacqueline D. Wright and Deborah Foster, and one son, Victor Foster. Mr. Robert also enjoyed the company of his 12 grandchildren and doted on his three great grandchildren.

Proceeding RL in death is his Father, Mr. Eddie D. Foster and Mother, Mrs. Bernice Collins Foster. He is leaving to cherish his memories with sister, Ernestine Cole; daughters, Jacqueline D. Wright and Deborah Foster; son, Victor Foster; nieces, nephews and a host of Family and a huge loving bunch of friends. When we remember you, Mr. Robert Lee Foster, we will remember your warm smile and that great phrase, “I’m so HAPPY!”

