7 Signs Of DME And What To Do About It

If you’re a Black person living with diabetes, then you need to know everything you can about diabetic macular edema (DME). That’s because this condition has been shown to disproportionately affect Black Americans. Studies show that Black people are at a higher risk of developing the condition but are less likely to be screened for DME. Since DME can lead to blindness, you must know what to look out for and get the help you need.

What Causes DME?

In DME, there is swelling in the central part of the eye, known as the macula. The macula is responsible for helping you to see fine details. Generally, DME occurs as a result of diabetic retinopathy – a condition in which high blood sugar levels damage the blood vessels that are connected to the eye. These weakened blood vessels can then leak blood and fluid into the retina, which causes the swelling that’s typical of DME.

The Symptoms You Should Know

The symptoms of DME can vary from one person to another and are known to be progressive. However, some of the issues you may experience include blurry vision, dark spots, trouble seeing colors, floaters, seeing straight lines as curved, trouble seeing when there’s a glare, and seeing an object as a different size when using only one eye.

Given that DME is usually accompanied by diabetic retinopathy, it may be helpful to know the symptoms of that as well. Diabetic retinopathy can cause gradually worsening vision, redness in the eye, eye pain, poor night vision, and patchy vision.

The Treatment Options

DME can be treated through medication or procedures that are done directly on the eye. One type of drug that your doctor might recommend is anti-VEGF medications. These drugs stabilize existing blood vessels while reducing the formation of new ones. That’s important because these new blood vessels tend to be more fragile.

Ang-2 inhibitors, on the other hand, help stabilize the fragile new blood vessels so there’s no leakage. You may also be asked to take steroids that can reduce inflammation in the eye. It’s common for these drugs to be administered into the eye so it’s a good idea to ask your doctor what to expect.

In cases where there is bleeding in the eye, your doctor can opt to do a vitrectomy. This is where the doctor removes the fluid that’s clouding your vision and replaces it with a clear liquid.

If you have a severe case of DME, you may need laser photocoagulation. In this procedure, a doctor uses a tiny laser on your eye to close leaking blood vessels. Depending on the level of damage, you may need multiple treatments. While it’s not painful, it can cause stinging.

How To Manage DME

If you’ve been diagnosed with DME, the best thing you can do is to stick to your prescribed medical regimen. As long as your diabetes and other chronic illnesses are under control, it’s unlikely that your DME will get any worse. It also helps to eat well, exercise regularly, avoid smoking, and reduce your alcohol consumption.

Apart from seeing your general physician, it’s a good idea to have your vision checked on a scheduled basis. The results of these visits can reveal if your eyes are being affected by DME or any other chronic condition. Finally, you should go to the emergency room or contact your doctor if you have sudden vision loss or severe pain in your eyes.

As a Black American with diabetes, you have a high risk of developing DME. Fortunately, there are treatments available that can stop the condition from progressing. If you notice any of the symptoms that are listed here, talk to your doctor immediately about getting a diagnosis and starting a treatment program.