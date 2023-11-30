FAITHFUL UTTERANCES: Giving Thanks 2023

This Thanksgiving, I hope that in addition to spending time with family, eating good food with lots of calories, and enjoying sports or Black Friday shopping, it is my prayer that it is a time of reflecting on God’s goodness, your many blessings, and gratitude for family, friends, and life.

We can focus on all that is wrong in the world or our lives or choose an attitude of gratitude.

I’m grateful for God’s presence, protection, and provision in my life. There were so many times that things could have gone wrong. It had nothing to do with my ability but God’s divine protection. I remember viewing an illustration of a man talking to Jesus about all these rocks hitting him. What he did not see were the rocks that hit Christ and just a few were able to touch the man because Christ was taking the hits. Each day, we are shielded from so many things–even more that we are unaware of. “The Lord is my strength and my shield; in him my heart trusts, and I am helped; my heart exults, and with my song I give thanks to him.” (Psalm 28:7). I’m grateful for friends. To have best friends from child- hood still in my life and friends that have become family over the years is phenomenal in an era where friendships end over foolishness. “A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for a time of adversity.” (Proverbs 17:17) I’m grateful for my mother and daughter. My mother is 76 years old and it is a blessing to have her in my life. I don’t take her presence for granted and I’m thankful for the time God has given me with her. It is a gift that three generations travel, laugh, share, and talk about our faith together. To watch my mother and daughter’s relationship is unexplainable. I’m so grateful that my daughter has such a bond with my mother and that I am blessed to have my daughter as a young adult in both of our lives. “Children’s children are a crown to the aged, and parents are the pride of their children.” (Proverbs 17:6) I’m grateful for my family. Thankful for my aunt, uncle, and many cousins. We’ve experienced so much loss in my family on both sides and although I don’t get to see everyone consistently because of distance, whenever we need one another, we are there. I’m grateful for my health. As I get older, there are pains that I’ve never had before and my ability to exist on a few hours of sleep is a thing of the past. I recognize that I’m not a spring chicken but this early fall yard bird still has some pep in her step. I’m eating better (although I have my moments) and I walk daily because I know I must take care of this temple. Everything is not perfect but I’m so blessed that my mind and body are still operating well. Nothing but God! I’m grateful for my peace. You do not understand the value of peace until you do not have it. To be in a place where I experience peace no matter the challenges that come hasn’t always existed. I’ve had to let go of some people and places that were not good for me. Letting go and letting God take control has allowed me to have “the peace of God, which surpasses all under- standing…” (Philippians 4:7) It doesn’t always make sense when things around you appear to be falling apart in the world and yet, you know that God has got you and everything else. “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and suppli- cation with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.” (Philippians 4:6) When you seek God and take care of God’s business, God takes care of YOURS.

Understand that everything hasn’t been easy. There have been numerous challenges, concerns, and cares that I’ve faced. Yet, if I focus on all that is bad, I miss out on experiencing the goodness of God.

Take the time to thank God for ALL God has done!

Dr. Froswa’ Booker-Drew is the President of Soulstice Consultancy, LLC and the Founder of the Reconciliation and Restoration (r2fdn.org) Foundation. The author of 4 books including Empowering Charity: A New Narrative of Philanthropy, Dr. Booker-Drew is also the host of the Tapestry Podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT