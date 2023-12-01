Superb Woman: Yolanda Bell

Yolanda Bell is a graduate of Denton High School and went on to study at North Central Texas College and Texas Woman’s University. Yolanda is a Direct Support Professional at Kenmar Residential Services, Environmental Health Specialist at City of Frisco TX – City Hall and child nutrition specialist at Denton Independent School District. Yolanda cares about children and she has also worked as a substitute teacher.
