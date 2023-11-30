Connect with us

News

Annual State of the City address

Published

I wanted to reach out to let you know that on Thursday evening at 7:00 p.m., my annual State of the City address will be broadcast on WBAP News/Talk 820 and 99.5 FM-HD2. You can also listen to the live stream on their website www.wbap.com.

In past years, the State of the City address has been an in-person event. But this year, we decided to keep things simple. No stage. No podium. No applause breaks. Just an honest conversation with you about Dallas.

The speech fulfills a requirement of the City Charter, which calls for the mayor of Dallas to “ensure that annual reports are made as to the state of the city, its financial condition, its accomplishments, and its plan and needs for the future.” It is a privilege and honor to do so for a fifth time tomorrow.

The speech will touch on a few things, including my vision for public safety, parks, and the 2024 Capital Bond Program. 

So make sure to tune in tomorrow, Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 p.m., to hear more about the state of the city and plans for its future. 

Until next time,

