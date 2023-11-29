Connect with us

Trei Oliver named MEAC Coach of the Year

BY HBCU SPORTS

Trei-Oliver
Photo: Mandela Jones/HBCU Sports

After leading North Carolina Central to the school’s first FCS playoff appearance, Trei Oliver was named MEAC Coach of the Year.

The Eagles went 9-2 overall and 4-1 mark in conference play, falling just short of its second consecutive MEAC title. However, they earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division I FCS playoffs, the program’s first NCAA appearance.

NCCU2
Photo: Jared Bundick/HBCU Sports

NCCU posted non-conference FCS wins over No. 25 Elon, Campbell, North Carolina A&T, and Mississippi Valley State.

Under Oliver’s leadership, the Eagles are ranked No. 13 in the American Football Coaches Association poll and 16th in the Stats Perform FCS poll. This season, the Eagles were ranked as high as No. 7 in the country.

Oliver is also one of 20 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Award as the top coach in the FCS.

