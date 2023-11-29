Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Early voting underway in Houston runoff elections

Published

By Defender News Service

Early voting
Early voting underway in Houston runoff elections

Early voting for Houston’s runoff elections kicks off next Monday. Here’s what you should know.

Early voting begins Nov. 27 and runs through Dec. 5 before the election on Dec. 9. There will be nine races on the ballot.

Mayoral race

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and State Sen. John Whitmire are headlining the runoff election this year after neither cleared the required 50 percent vote mark required to be called Houston’s next mayor.

The two led a crowded race weeks ago when final ballot counts revealed that 42 percent of voters supported Whitmire and 35 percent voted for Jackson Lee. Jackson Lee and Whitmire were quick to become headbutting contenders, rising to the top of a crowded field of mayoral candidates for their legislative experience and notable endorsements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their months-long heated race for the seat has stayed the subject of local and national headlines after their campaigns dished out thousands of dollars in advertisements and billboards.

Gilbert Garcia came in third place in the general election with 7.2 percent of the vote, and former city councilman Jack Christie followed with 6.9 percent of the vote.

The eight other races in the runoff are for city controller and seven of the 16 seats on the Houston City Council, including four of the five at-large positions. Here’s what else is on the runoff ballot.

Other races on the ballot

City controller – Former Harris County treasurer Orlando Sanchez against former Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins

District D – Incumbent Carolyn Evans-Shabazz against Travis McGee

ADVERTISEMENT

District G – Incumbent Mary Nan Huffman against Houston attorney Tony Buzbee

District H – Mario Castillo against Cynthia Reyes Revilla

At-large position 1 – Julian Ramirez against Melanie Miles

At-large position 2 – Willie Davis against Nick Hellyar

At-large position 3 – Richard Cantu against Twila Carter

ADVERTISEMENT

At-large position 4 – Letitia Plummer against Roy Morales

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Gilberto Hinojosa Gilberto Hinojosa

News

Texas House Democrats Vote to Defeat Private School Voucher Scams

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa issued the following statement after Texas House Democrats voted to defeat private school voucher scams once...

November 18, 2023
Vote Vote

Cheryl's World

MY TRUTH: Dear…

Need help to understand the significance of voting: This is actually a remix but I needed to look back in order to help us...

November 9, 2023
Dallas voters could weigh in as soon as May 2024 Dallas voters could weigh in as soon as May 2024

DMN Stories

Dallas City Council to weigh in on proposed $1.1 billion bond package

Not everyone is happy with the latest recommendations on how the money should be spent

November 8, 2023
Vote Vote

News

Associate Editor’s Message: To vote or not to vote

By Defender News Service TO VOTE OR NOT TO VOTE Some say there’s no difference between the two major U.S. political parties. Not true....

November 6, 2023
Advertisement