“Transform your living space with stunning Leopard Print Pillows from 54 Kibo. 54 Kibo An iconic South African design house that creates 100% cotton African prints that share stories and pay homage to important times in the past. These modern and eye-catching throw pillows feature a bold and stylish animal print pattern, making them the perfect decorative accent for your couch, sofa, or bed. Visit the website and shop the collections. “

https://54kibo.com/ Email: info@54kibo.com