Janice Elaine Winkley Gore (February 16, 1946 – November 17, 2023)

Janice Elaine Winkley Gore

With profound sorrow and yet with a heart full of gratitude for a life exceptionally lived, we remember and honor Janice Elaine Winkley Gore, who peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on November 17, 2023.

Born into this world on February 16, 1946, in Dallas, Texas, Janice’s life. was a journey of unwavering commitment to justice and equality. Her educational path took her from Immaculate Heart of Mary to St. Peters H. S., culminating in her graduation from James Madison H. S. in 1963. She furthered her education at Arlington State College, now known as the University of Texas at Arlington, laying the groundwork for her remarkable life of service.

The 1960s saw Janice emerge as a pivotal figure in the civil rights movement in Dallas. A dedicated member of the NAACP Youth Council, she was instrumental in the challenge and protests against the segregationist policies of the State Fair of Texas’ Negro Day. Under the inspiration and guidance of the esteemed legendary Ms. Juanita Craft, Janice honed her advocacy skills, which she would later employ in civil rights efforts across the South, where she joined hands with fellow warriors in the fight

for civil liberties.

Her journey did not stop with protests and marches. Janice’s influence permeated through the corridors of power as she collaborated with prominent luminaries such as Texas Governor Ann Richards, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Ambassador Andrew Young, Secretary Ronald Brown, Maya Angelou, and was touched by the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Her work in national, state, and local political campaigns and governmental roles was not just a career but, in these roles, Janice used her extraordinary skills and network in continuation of her lifelong crusade for justice and to champion the rights of others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Janice’s legacy is lovingly cherished by her mother, Naomi Jackson, three sons, Terrence Gore, Todd Gore, and Xavier Gore, four grandchildren, Michael, Saniyah, Branden & Michelle, her siblings, Joyce Ellis, Joan Jackson-Bouldin & James Paul Jackson. Her memory is also fondly remembered by in laws Zakia Jackson, David Bouldin, Jr., Ronnie Ellis, Mylissa Gore, & Rachael Gore, her two nieces, two nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and a wide circle of friends who were touched by her compassionate spirit and relentless advocacy.

To celebrate and honor the extraordinary life of Janice Elaine Winkley Gore, a Viewing will be held on Friday,

December 1, 2023, from 12:00 to 3:00 and Wake from 5:30 to 7:00 pm at Evergreen Memorial Funeral

Home, 6449 University Hills Blvd, Dallas, TX. A service commemorating her life will be conducted on

Saturday, December 2, at 11 am at Golden Gate Missionary Baptist Church, 1101 Rev. C. B. T. Smith Street,

ADVERTISEMENT

Dallas, TX, with visitation commencing an hour prior to the service.

Janice Elaine Winkley Gore’s life was a testament to the power of dedication, compassion, and the relentless

pursuit of justice. Her memory will continue to inspire and guide those who seek to make the world a more

equitable and loving place. She will be deeply missed but her legacy will endure in the hearts and actions of those she inspired.

ADVERTISEMENT