Eddie Mae Hicks (July 30, 1935 – November 8, 2023)

Mrs. Eddie Mae (Person) Hicks was born on July 30, 1935, to Lillie and Dutch Person in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Eddie Mae accepted Christ at an early age at Mitchell Chapel Church of God in Christ. Eddie Mae fell in love with Maxwell Hicks, and he proved his devotion of love and proposed, and she accepted.

They united in Holy Matrimony on June 19, 1956, for 58 years.

Eddie Mae worked for the Dallas Independent School District (Clara Oliver Elementary) as a Food Service Administrator where she retired after 28 years of service. She received many awards and had perfect attendance. She had love for all the children.

Eddie Mae loved giving to the Kidney Foundation, The Food Pantry, and St. Jude for the children. She loved to overdo it on the meals for birthdays and holidays. She loved going to “Two Cous Club” to hang out with her sisters. She also loved playing her blues on any day and decorating for Christmas. She had a heart of gold.

Eddie Mae was preceded in death by her husband Maxwell Hicks, her siblings Joe Barrett, Louie B Person, Luther Davis, LJ Davis, Roy Person, Dutch Earl Person, Marie Alice (Person) Finney, Loretta (Person) Murkeldove “Biggs”, Francis “Midget” Miller, Shirley Ann Dial. Eddie Mae is the last pioneer to go home. Her Grandchildren also preceded her in death: Ronnie Leon Elmo Jr., Shaquala Merchant, Desmond Hicks, and Dareion Merchant.

Eddie Mae Leaves to cherish her memory her children: Perry Lee Person, Crawford King (Velma), Maxwell Hicks Jr. (Vickie), Tonya Shirlmean Stewart, Illya Trent Hicks (Donna), Tora Latasha Hicks, Lakindra Monique Merchant; five sister-in-laws: Hulen Person, Lawanda Warren, Kathy Allen (Adrian), Alma Hately and Jessie Hicks; fifteen Grandchildren: Lakindra, Perry Leon (Ali), Yoshaundra, Christy, Amber (Kenneth), Elviyonna, Trivonda (Ronnie), Diamond (Ulysses), Ashanti, Maya, Mia, Pereasha, Perry Jr., Latavia, Latavor; Fourteen Great-Grandchildren: Laquanna, Ladarrus (Shakiya), PamNesha, Ja’Quavious, Desmond, Kartrez, Kelis, Brynlen, Caleb, Katelyn, Kenya, Kenneth Jr., Aline, Raina: Six Great-Great-Grandchildren: Skylar, Lyric, Asiah, Milani, Hannah, Ehtan and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends who she loved dearly.

We would like to give a special thanks to the Chris Hines family.