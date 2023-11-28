Maintaining Your Sex Life During & After Menopause

By Dominique Lambright

A woman’s life will inevitably go through menopause. The end of a satisfying sexual life is not always inevitable, despite the many mental and physical changes it brings about. If one is open and makes certain changes, menopause may be a time to discover deeper forms of intimacy. Keeping up a satisfying sex life throughout and after menopause may be challenging, but several basic strategies might help.

Communicate Openly

At any age, good communication is essential for a fulfilling sex life, but it takes on an even greater importance after menopause. Feelings of depression, vaginal dryness, and libido are all impacted by hormonal shifts.

Because of this, it’s crucial to talk to your spouse honestly about anything from your wants and needs to any problems you’re experiencing. A more fulfilling sexual relationship and stronger emotional bond might result from opening up about your struggles.

Prioritize Self-Care

Hot flashes, nocturnal sweats, and mood swings are just a few of the many physical and mental symptoms that menopause may bring.

If you want to improve your sex life and general health, which may assist with these symptoms, prioritizing self-care is a good place to start. Boost your energy and outlook with regular exercise, a healthy diet, and stress management practices like meditation or yoga.

Explore Lubrication Options

As a typical menopausal symptom, vaginal dryness may make sexual activity unpleasant or even painful. Thankfully, you may find a wide variety of lubricants that can be purchased either over the counter or with a prescription.

Lubricants made of silicone or water may make intercourse easier and more pleasurable by reducing friction. Discuss hormone therapy and other options with your doctor if vaginal dryness continues despite these measures.

Try New Things

Sexuality and self-discovery may flourish throughout menopause. Seize this chance to go into

uncharted territory. The most important thing is to be open-minded and preserve an adventurous spirit with your spouse.

Focus On Intimacy

Intimacy encompasses more than only physical touch, even if sex is a vital component of many relationships. Take the time to get to know your spouse on an emotional level and prioritize quality time spent together. A more enjoyable and happy sex life during and after menopause may be achieved by strengthening your emotional attachment.

Seek Professional Help

Consult a doctor without delay if you are having serious problems with your sex life due to menopausal symptoms. If you are experiencing symptoms like decreased libido or extreme vaginal dryness during menopause, it is best to see a gynecologist or menopause expert for advice and treatment options, which may include hormone therapy or other pharmaceuticals.

Stay Informed

It is crucial to educate yourself on the changes occurring in your body throughout menopause. Knowledge is power. Get a head start on preparing for menopause by reading up on the subject or enrolling in a course. You and your spouse will be better able to handle this time of change if you are both knowledgeable.

Even while menopause is a part of every woman’s life cycle, it doesn’t mean her sexual life has to come to a halt. Having a fulfilling and happy sex life before and after menopause is possible through self-care, closeness, communication, and exploration of new experiences and priorities, as well as by obtaining professional support when necessary.

Be kind to yourself and your spouse as you adjust to these changes together; after all, every woman’s journey is different. The menopausal transition may be a time of personal development and intimacy if you go into it prepared and with a loving spouse at your side.