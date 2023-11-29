Superb Woman: Dr. Micaela Herndon

Dr. Micaela Herndon serves as Dallas College’s Project Director for the groundbreaking U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Good Job Challenge – Grow Biotech in North Texas Grant. Dr. Herndon spent more than 15 years in education with a focus on creating workforce development opportunities and leading students to thriving careers. Dr. Herndon earned her Doctor of Education, Master of Business Administration, and Master of Education from Capella University. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the University of Texas at Arlington. She has a certification in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion from the University of South Florida and a certificate in Women’s Entrepreneurship from Cornell University. She’s a digital creator, who is inspiring, encouraging and uplifting.
