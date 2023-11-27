Mary D King (1950 – 2023)

Mary D King

Mary Leroy King was born Dec 27, 1950 in Arthur City, TX. She moved to Dallas, TX at an early age and attended Dallas ISD schools: TS Hassell Elementary, OW Holmes Middle School and Franklin D Roosevelt High School.

She met the love of her life, Jimmy, while she was in 3rd grade. They created an unbreakable bond and married May 18, 1968. They were blessed with 3 beautiful children.

Mary was a dedicated employee of Parkland Memorial hospital for 43 years. She was a caregiver for her beloved Grandmother, Rena Leroy, for over 18 years.

Mary accepted Christ early in life and has served at Greater St James Baptist Church, Tel-Star Baptist Church and is currently a member of New Light Church where she served as a Deaconess until her health challenges prevented her from being active. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, watching Lifetime and completing word search puzzles.

Mary is preceded in death by her great grandmother, Martha Williams, her grandmother, Rena Leroy, her mother, Helen Everett, and brother Rickey Sims.

She is survived by her loving husband Jimmy King Sr of 55 yrs., her children, Michele Hackney, Jimmy King Jr and Tenequa McClendon. Siblings, Cynthia Belt, Debra Sims, and Gary Sims. 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.