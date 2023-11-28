Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Commit Haircare

Published

Commit Haircare

Commit Haircare is a hair care brand that specializes in natural hair care products. Their Spring To Life Oil is a blend of penetrating and revitalizing oils that ensure scalp health, moisture retention, and stronger strands. This multi-use hair and scalp oil is an unmatched blend of hero ingredients for every natural hair care regimen. Use daily or weekly to regenerate healthy hair follicles for unmatched hair growth. Visit the website to shop subscribe to the newsletter and get 15% off your purchase. 

https://www.commithaircare.com/
Email: info@commithaircare.com

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Askas Jeremy Askas Jeremy

News

Georgia Representative’s Legislation Boosts Black Business Owners

By Shabbir Ahmad Georgia Congresswoman Nikema Williams has introduced a groundbreaking bill aimed at reducing the racial wealth gap and empowering Black business owners. This legislation, specifically targeting...

10 hours ago
PiperWai PiperWai

Spotlight Story

Black Business: PiperWai

PiperWai is a personal care brand that specializes in aluminum-free, natural deodorants. They are best known for their activated charcoal deodorant, which has been...

2 days ago
BROWN GIRL Jane BROWN GIRL Jane

Spotlight Story

Black Business: BROWN GIRL Jane

BROWN GIRL Jane is a Fine Fragrance brand anchored in heritage, wanderlust, and masterful craftsmanship. Created by three dynamic Black women with distinctly unique...

3 days ago
Absolutely Everything Curly Absolutely Everything Curly

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Absolutely Everything Curly

Meet Gaby the creator of Absolutely Everything Curly, the unbiased and science-backed go-to source, for all people with curly, coily, and wavy hair. Absolutely...

4 days ago
Advertisement