Superb Woman: Crystal Chism

Crystal Chism is a member of the National League of Cities (NLC) 2023 Race Equity and Leadership (REAL) Council. After graduating from Skyline High School, Crystal spent the next 10 years serving in the military in both active and reservist duty. Crystal earned her Associate of Arts degree from Dallas College – Mountain View Campus and later received her Bachelor of Business Administration in Management from the University of Texas in Arlington. She was recognized with the 2022 “Rising Star Award” by the Dallas County Democratic Party and received the 2023 Community Service Award from TLOD, Inc. Trinity West Chapter. She has also served as South Dallas Professional and Business Women’s Club chair over social media; serves on Leadership Southwest Board of Directors and Chairs LSW 2023 Graduation Committee; and was elected to serve on the Texas Association of Black City Councilmembers Board as Treasurer for 2023-2025.
