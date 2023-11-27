Superb Woman: Felicia Pierson

Felicia Pierson

Felicia Pierson is the Senior Director of Community Investment at TREC Community Investors (TREC CI) and is responsible for The Real Estate Council’s community investment strategy. Felicia brings more than a decade of community development, small business development, and underwriting, and nine years of corporate credit and risk portfolio management experience. She holds an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Southern University. She earned an Economic Development Finance Professional Certification from the National Development Council, participated in the Ross Minority Program in Real Estate at the Lusk Center for Real Estate at the University of Southern California, and completed the CRA Fast Track Analyst Program.