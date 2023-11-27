Superb Woman: Felicia Pierson

Felicia Pierson is the Senior Director of Community Investment at TREC Community Investors (TREC CI) and is responsible for The Real Estate Council’s community investment strategy. Felicia brings more than a decade of community development, small business development, and underwriting, and nine years of corporate credit and risk portfolio management experience. She holds an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Southern University. She earned an Economic Development Finance Professional Certification from the National Development Council, participated in the Ross Minority Program in Real Estate at the Lusk Center for Real Estate at the University of Southern California, and completed the CRA Fast Track Analyst Program.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Latosha (Tosha) Herron Bruff is the Dallas Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Senior Vice President of Community Engagement. She has more than 20 years of...
Superb Woman
Akilah S. Wallace recently became a member of the board of directors of the DeSoto Development Corporation. is pursuing a bachelor’s degree from the...
Superb Woman
Lazonda Gardner hails from Dallas, TX, and is a graduate of Bishop Dunne High School She studied at Prairie View A&M University receiving a...
Superb Woman
Cassandra G. Davis-Beach hails from McKinney, TX and attended McKinney High School before going to study Business Management at East Texas State University. She received...