Andre’ Vincent Punch (1952 – 2023)

Published

Andre' Vincent Punch

Andre’ Vincent Punch was born August 5, 1952 in Dallas, Texas to Wilford and Everine Punch, the first of two children. Andre’ accepted Christ at a young age.

Educational Life 

Booker T. Washington High School Thomas Jefferson High School Class of 1970 University of North Texas, formerly North Texas State Dallas Baptist University, BS Religious Education Class of 1990 Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, MA Religious Ed/MAMFC, Class of 1993.

Religious Life

Licensed to preach August 1984. Ordained May 15, 1988 Bethany Baptist Church (Rev. Mark Toles.) First Sermon “Children of a Lesser God” Romans 8:16-17. Member “Exciting” Singing Hills Baptist Church 28 years.

Professional Life

Punch Janitorial/Landscaping, Partner. Antrex Building Services, Owner. Human Services Network, Mental Health Therapist, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Adjunct Professor. Baptist General Convention of Texas, Director Congregational Strategists. Centene Corporation, Military & Family Life Counselor, Ft. Hood, Texas.

Family Life

Married Barbara Morgan 1974, three children, seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Left to cherish his memory, wife of 49 years, Barbara; children, Amber (Clarence), Andrea (Christopher), Sean (Shameka); grandchildren, Jasmine, Kennedy, (Dallas, Tx)) Jaksyn, Naylah, Rhyielle, Andrew, and Cade; sister, Aletha Otokunrin;  Aunt, Jean Punch (Dallas, Tx); in-laws, Dr. & Mrs. Joseph Okeke (Houston, Tx), James & Ann Morgan (Royse City, Tx.), Mark & Myra Wilson (Cedar Hill, Tx), Linda Morgan Jones (Mesquite, Tx), Anthony Morgan (Marshall, Tx), Kenneth & Spring Morgan (Marshall, Tx) and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

