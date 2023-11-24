Stacy Ginn-Barker (September 12, 1974 – October 21, 2023)

Stacy Ginn-Barker was born September 12, 1974 at Humphreys County Memorial Hospital to Will Ella and Roosevelt Hill. She departed this life on October 21st at 3:49 AM peacefully, accompanied by her sister Patricia Lee. She is preceded in death by both her parents, her sister Clarissa Powell, her brother Willie Ginn, and her granddaughter Deyonah’ A. Griffin .

Stacy graduated from Humphreys County High School in 1993. She was united in matrimony to Gregory Barker on September 4,1998.

Stacy joined New Life Fellowship in the year 2018 and has been devoted ever since. Stacy has been a part of the Medical Team, Ministry Team, and Prayer Team over her years serving . Stacy held several jobs over the years including : Aetna & Walmart.

Stacy was a god-fearing woman who loved her family and her church. Stacy was a light to everyone she endured . Stacy was a caring , loving , outspoken, supportive, reliable, encouraging individual. Stacy will be deeply missed.

Stacy leaves to cherish her precious memories shared by many . Stacy is serviced by : her loving husband, Gregory Barker Sr. ; two daughters Gabriel and Danielle Barker ; one son Gregory Barker Jr.; two sisters, Patricia Lee and Georgia Ginn ; four brothers, Johnny Ginn James Ginn, Benard Ginn and Dr Timothy Ginn ; one brother in law and two sisters in law .

