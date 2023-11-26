Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: BROWN GIRL Jane

Published

BROWN GIRL Jane is a Fine Fragrance brand anchored in heritage, wanderlust, and masterful craftsmanship. Created by three dynamic Black women with distinctly unique backgrounds, BROWN GIRL Jane marries the worlds of beauty and well-being through science-backed scent collections designed for mood and beauty. Visit the website and shop for the scent that will uplift and inspire you.

https://browngirljane.com/ Email: tribe@browngirljane.com

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

PiperWai PiperWai

Spotlight Story

Black Business: PiperWai

PiperWai is a personal care brand that specializes in aluminum-free, natural deodorants. They are best known for their activated charcoal deodorant, which has been...

14 hours ago
Absolutely Everything Curly Absolutely Everything Curly

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Absolutely Everything Curly

Meet Gaby the creator of Absolutely Everything Curly, the unbiased and science-backed go-to source, for all people with curly, coily, and wavy hair. Absolutely...

3 days ago
UnSun Cosmetics UnSun Cosmetics

Spotlight Story

Black Business: UnSun Cosmetics

Meet Katonya Breaux founder of UnSun Cosmetics she started in 2016 after much frustration with the lack of options within the world of clean...

4 days ago
Claudia Watson Claudia Watson

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Lashsthetics Beauty

By Claudia Watson Meet Claudia Watson the force behind Lashsthetics Beauty, she is a licensed esthetician her mission is to help others look and...

5 days ago
Advertisement