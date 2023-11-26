Black Business: BROWN GIRL Jane

BROWN GIRL Jane is a Fine Fragrance brand anchored in heritage, wanderlust, and masterful craftsmanship. Created by three dynamic Black women with distinctly unique backgrounds, BROWN GIRL Jane marries the worlds of beauty and well-being through science-backed scent collections designed for mood and beauty. Visit the website and shop for the scent that will uplift and inspire you.
