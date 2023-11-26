Connect with us

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Latosha (Tosha) Herron Bruff

Latosha (Tosha) Herron Bruff

Latosha (Tosha) Herron Bruff is the Dallas Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Senior Vice President of Community Engagement. She has more than 20 years of experience advocating for marginalized communities, combined with her background in real estate, Before the DRC, Tosha spent more than 10 years with Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity working to improve the quality of life for diverse communities across Southern Dallas. A Dallas native and longtime DeSoto resident, she holds a degree in journalism from the University of North Texas and is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, A wife and mother, Tosha has served on the City of Dallas Housing Policy Task Force and the advisory board of Children’s Health.

