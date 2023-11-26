Superb Woman: Latosha (Tosha) Herron Bruff

Latosha (Tosha) Herron Bruff is the Dallas Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Senior Vice President of Community Engagement. She has more than 20 years of experience advocating for marginalized communities, combined with her background in real estate, Before the DRC, Tosha spent more than 10 years with Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity working to improve the quality of life for diverse communities across Southern Dallas. A Dallas native and longtime DeSoto resident, she holds a degree in journalism from the University of North Texas and is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, A wife and mother, Tosha has served on the City of Dallas Housing Policy Task Force and the advisory board of Children’s Health.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Felicia Pierson is the Senior Director of Community Investment at TREC Community Investors (TREC CI) and is responsible for The Real Estate Council’s community...
Superb Woman
Akilah S. Wallace recently became a member of the board of directors of the DeSoto Development Corporation. is pursuing a bachelor’s degree from the...
Superb Woman
Lazonda Gardner hails from Dallas, TX, and is a graduate of Bishop Dunne High School She studied at Prairie View A&M University receiving a...
Superb Woman
Cassandra G. Davis-Beach hails from McKinney, TX and attended McKinney High School before going to study Business Management at East Texas State University. She received...