WITHERITE LAW GROUP DONATES $10,000 TO FORT WORTH ISD FAMILY ACTION CENTER  

Fort Worth– Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck are once again partnering with Fort Worth ISD for the “Coats for Kids” giveaway to provide much-needed coats for students in the district this winter. The coat giveaway will be Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the gymnasium at Sunrise-McMillian Elementary School, 3409 Stalcup Road, Fort Worth, Texas.

Local vendors as well as bounce houses, holiday music, and photos with Santa will provide food. More than 300 coats will be distributed to youth and young adults, grades Pre-K – 12th grade.

“Our community has experienced so many challenges over the years, and it’s currently going through a revitalization program to improve vitality and to give residents a path to self-sufficiency. We’re working diligently to supplement this effort one child at a time,” said Dr. Carlos Walker, director of the Fort Worth ISD Family Action Center. “As winter approaches, there’s always a need for coats as students prepare for frigid temperatures. The Fort Worth Action Center and Witherite Law Group are collaborating for the eighth straight year to support our neighbors when they need us most.”

With an unemployment rate of two-and-a-half times the city average and 78 percent of the population categorized as low-to-moderate income, children in the Stop Six community are less likely to own or have access to adequate coats to keep them healthy, comfortable and warm.

As the community progresses, Witherite Law Group and its partners will provide the wherewithal necessary to assist them on their path to self-reliance and vitality.

“The Stop Six community is considered economically disadvantaged, but it is full of culture, comradery and love amongst families and neighbors,” said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. “We consider it an honor to be part of this community and are committed to assisting its residents by fulfilling a very current need for students this winter.”

For many years, Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck have provided coats for Fort Worth ISD students during the holiday season, donating more than 1,800 coats, totaling more than $60,000 in donations, over the years.

Fort Worth ISD Family Action Center and Witherite Law Group worked with the Fort Worth Housing Solutions and case managers through Urban Strategies Inc. to help identify and register students from the area who need coats.

In addition to the coat giveaway, Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck recently made sure 1,000 Dallas/Fort Worth families had turkeys and groceries on the table for Thanksgiving.

