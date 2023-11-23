Eunice Jean Campbell-McIntyre (October 23, 1942 – October 23, 2023)

Born on October 23, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois to Jesse and Agnes Campbell, Eunice the 5th of 10 children, was the youngest girl of the Campbell family. Reared in a “God-honoring family, Eunice, affectionately known as Jean, flourished in her pursuits.

Attending Riis Elementary and after graduating from Crane High School, Eunice married, Johnnie W. McIntyre, and to that union, 7 children were born. Johnnetta, David, Rhonda, Diana, Tina, Johnnie and Chris. Settling into her own family life, Eunice would continue her educational path attending Malcolm X College, Northwestern Business College, and Pivot Point Academy. Eunice’s career was geared early on to be one of service and creativity. She was a hairstylist, a paraprofessional at Michele Clark Academy, worked for the US Postal Service, and as an administrator doing whatever her hands found to do in her professional and church life. Church would be where she found solace, strength, and a continued sense of belonging. Her unwavering devotion to her faith and family was a guiding force that shaped her life and interactions with others. Eunice’s caring heart extended beyond her immediate family, she was known to be witty, funny, smart, and a straight shooter. As a mentor to countless young women, she imparted wisdom and spoke straight about any subject. She inspired them to embrace their roles as pillars of strength. She was a Youth Leader and helped start the church Youth Work Program and Educational Center. She would later become the Sunday School Superintendent. Eunice found joy in simple pleasures. She loved reading, games, puzzles, and drawing, which brought her a sense of tranquility. She made sure that all her children experienced these same pleasures.

Left to cherish Eunice’s memory are her children: Johnnetta (Duane) Watts, of Chicago, IL; Elder David (Barbara) McIntyre of Belleville, IL; Tina Scott, of Chicago, IL; Johnnie W. McIntyre of Arlington, TX ; Rev Chris (Jessica) McIntyre of Glenn Heights, TX; Cynthia McKnight of Chicago, IL; 31 Grandchildren, 41 Great-Grandchildren, and 2 Great Great-Grandchildren. Two sisters, Dr. Clarola Scott and Dr. Pastor Lillie M. English, as well as her two brothers, Wardell A. Campbell (Barbara) and Kenneth R. Campbell (Clarissa) of IL. Goddaughters: Rosie Purkett and Abronia Scott. Nieces, nephews, a host of cousins and friends.

Eunice’s family and friends will forever hold her dear in their hearts. They were blessed to have her as their guiding light and pillar of strength. The legacy of Eunice Jean McIntyre is one that will forever resonate with those who were fortunate enough to know her. Her unwavering faith in God and love for her family and community will continue to inspire and guide us all.

