Superb Woman: Akilah S. Wallace

Akilah S. Wallace recently became a member of the board of directors of the DeSoto Development Corporation. is pursuing a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Texas at Dallas in Human Services Management and Leadership. She also studied business marketing and sales at Wright State University. A former Vice President of Development at Big Thought, Akilah has enjoyed stints as executive director for Faith in Texas and she is a 20-year expert in nonprofit leadership, events, and fund development. Akilah received the Dallas Business Journal 40 Under 40 and The Dallas Foundation Good Works Under 40. Akilah founded HERitage Giving Fund, North Texas’ first, Black membership giving circle. She also serves as a board member of the Dallas Summit, and Friends of Juanita J. Craft Civil Rights House and Museum.
