Actor Hill Harper Offered $20 Million By Jewish Lobby Donor To Run Against Progressive Muslim Tlaib

By Ann Brown

In a surprising turn of events, actor and Democratic Senate candidate Hill Harper recently revealed that he was offered a staggering $20 million to withdraw from next year’s Senate race and instead launch a primary challenge against Representative Rashida Tlaib, a fellow Democrat from Michigan. The offer, which came to light through a series of tweets and reports, shed light on the complex dynamics within the Democratic Party and its stance on Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip.

The proposal was made by a political donor named Linden Nelson, who allegedly approached Harper with the offer on Oct. 16. According to sources, Nelson’s offer consisted of $10 million in bundled campaign contributions directly to Harper’s campaign and an additional $10 million for independent expenditures.

Harper, who is vying to succeed the retiring Senator Debbie Stabenow in Michigan, decided to bring this offer to the public’s attention after Politico had published a blind item about the incident. Harper tweeted, “I didn’t intend for a private phone call to turn public. But now that it has, here’s the truth. One of AIPAC’s biggest donors offered $20m if I dropped out of the U.S. Senate race to run against @RashidaTlaib.”

I didn’t intend for a private phone call to turn public. But now that it has, here’s the truth.



One of AIPAC’s biggest donors offered $20m if I dropped out of the U.S. Senate race to run against @RashidaTlaib.



I said no. I won’t be bossed, bullied, or bought. https://t.co/Ji76jwPE3X ADVERTISEMENT — Hill Harper (@hillharper) November 22, 2023

Harper made it clear that the offer came from a significant donor associated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). Harper turned down the offer, stating that he could not be “bossed, bullied, or bought.”

AIPAC has denied any involvement in the offer and asserting that their records indicated that the individual in question had not contributed to their organization in over a decade, Forbes reported.

AIPAC was absolutely not involved in any way in this matter.



Also, our records indicate that this individual has not contributed to AIPAC in over a decade. https://t.co/vEqwjx1aX0 — AIPAC | Text ISRAEL to 24722 | #StandWithIsrael (@AIPAC) November 22, 2023

This revelation came amidst the controversy surrounding Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress. Earlier in the month, Tlaib faced censure from the House of Representatives due to her outspoken criticism of the Israeli government, particularly in response to its military campaign in the Gaza Strip. Her comments, including labeling Israel as an “apartheid government” and invoking the pro-Palestinian slogan “from the river to the sea,” sparked widespread debate and condemnation.

Harper, an actor best knwn for his roles in popular television shows like “CSI:NY” and “The Good Doctor,” is positioning himself as a progressive candidate.

A Tlaib spokesperson declined to comment on the alleged Nelson-Harper call.

Hill Harper, https://hillharper.com/